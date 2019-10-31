The cellphones that have revolutionized the way we communicate also pose real challenges for our 911 emergency response system. Three-fourths of the calls to Benton County's 911 system now come from cellphones, which take up to three times longer to manage than landline calls. That's because landline calls display the actual address of the call immediately, so dispatchers instantly know where to send responders. Not so with cellphones. If callers aren't able to provide the address from where the call is being placed, dispatchers must use a less accurate, more time-consuming means of determining the location.
The combination of outdated technology and insufficient funds to appropriately staff for growing call volume has resulted in increased response times. The national standard is to dispatch 911 calls within 60 seconds. Over the past 10 years, our 60-second dispatch rate dropped from 94% to 71% -- and it continues to trend downward.
Measure 2-124 creates a special 911 district that will fund additional staff and replace outdated technology. It also establishes a reserve fund to maintain and upgrade equipment and software.
In an emergency when every second counts, we need a modern and responsive 911 center. Please join me in voting "yes" on Measure 2-124 to strengthen this vital community service.
Julie Manning
Corvallis (Oct. 26)
The writer is the former mayor of Corvallis.