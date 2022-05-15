Letter: Celebrations should not be dismissed

In response to the article about Lebanon’s Pride Month proclamation: Many comments have noted that we should celebrate people all year around, and not highlight one group above another.

While this is a well-meaning perspective, it is also damaging.

Pride Month commemorates a landmark moment in American history, the Stonewall Riots. In response to harsh and prejudicial laws that frequently resulted in LGBTQ+ citizens being physically and sexually assaulted by police officers, citizens rose up in a revolt that spurred days of protests and marches. It led to a change in how homosexuality was categorized by the American Psychiatric Association, and helped grassroots movements to protect the rights of citizens around the nation.

Pride Month recognizes this part of our history as Americans.

Heritage and celebration months such as Asian and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month or Deaf Culture Month (both celebrated in May) are designed to highlight the history and stories that aren’t told in our standard curriculum.

Everyone wants to feel heard and acknowledged, and these celebrations allow space for that. Irrespective of whether they are officially proclaimed by a city’s government, they are a valuable opportunity for advocacy and education, and shouldn’t be dismissed out of hand by those who feel everyone should be celebrated.

Emma Fish

Lebanon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0