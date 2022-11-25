Letter: Cataract surgery? Get procedure done

On a positive note: I’m a 74-year-old male who recently had cataract surgery performed by Dr. Dodd in Albany.
It was a quick and painless procedure. He removed the cataracts, and new basic lenses were installed. After a very short healing time, I went to the Department of Motor Vehicles and got my Real ID. I took the eye test and passed it with flying colors.
I can read the newspaper without glasses, and I can drive without prescription lenses.
Medicare covered nearly all of the costs.
I highly recommend anyone considering cataract surgery to get this procedure done.
Tom Aldrich
Lebanon