 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Cataract surgery? Get procedure done

  • 0
Letters Stock

On a positive note: I’m a 74-year-old male who recently had cataract surgery performed by Dr. Dodd in Albany.

It was a quick and painless procedure. He removed the cataracts, and new basic lenses were installed. After a very short healing time, I went to the Department of Motor Vehicles and got my Real ID. I took the eye test and passed it with flying colors.

I can read the newspaper without glasses, and I can drive without prescription lenses.

Medicare covered nearly all of the costs.

I highly recommend anyone considering cataract surgery to get this procedure done.

Tom Aldrich

Lebanon

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News