Letter: Cast your vote for Cadena, councilor

It is truly exciting to see that Corvallis Ward 9 residents have the opportunity to select from three qualified candidates for City Council.

When our family moved to Corvallis over 25 years ago, we found our first home on Chipmunk Place and a community of wonderful neighbors, friends and schools where our four daughters grew and flourished. The relationships forged while living there are still cherished today.

My purpose in writing this letter is to offer my wholehearted support of Tony Cadena as the next city councilor for Ward 9.

I served with Tony on the Corvallis Arts Center Board of Directors. His calm, professional approach and demeanor, as well as his passion for our city, will serve Ward 9 and all of our neighborhoods admirably. The strengths of his experiences in government, nonprofit and community service clearly makes him the most qualified candidate.

Tony ably guided The Arts Center through turbulent times during the COVID-19 shutdown, and he, along with others, helped the organization significantly improve ITS financial management and accounting systems.

As a former city councilor, planning commissioner and a health care professional, I am excited about the skills and experience he will bring to improve the focus and efficiency of city council.

I urge you to cast your vote for Tony Cadena as Ward 9 city councilor.

Frank Hann

Corvallis