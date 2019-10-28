I read the story on the proposed Benton County 911 district. My takeaway is that the case for such a district remains unmade and the net cost to property taxpayers unclear.
Regarding the need for additional resources, the idea that multiple calls from cellphones make life more difficult for dispatchers is clear and supports the need for additional resources for the 911 system. On the other hand, cellphones should also reduce significantly the time lag between the occurrence of an incident and the receipt of a call by the 911 center by eliminating the need to seek out a landline phone to make a call. This would tend to shorten the overall time taken for the actual response to the incident. The time between incident and actual response may be a better metric than the time taken in processing a call within the call center. Additionally, the technology available to 911 dispatchers today is certainly more advanced than it was in 1983 and presumably multiplies the effectiveness of an individual dispatcher. This effect, and its impact on the need for additional dispatchers, could be usefully explained by the proposers.
Proposers could also usefully clarify several issues related to the nature and justification for the structural change being proposed. (1) What agencies use the existing 911 service? (2) How is the current service funded and how are costs shared among existing taxing jurisdictions that support the 911 service? (3) What will be the net impact on property taxes in the various districts if and when the new district is created and, presumably, existing taxing entities reduce their property tax rates? If the extent of these reductions is not currently known, then those taxing entities should do their homework and share their proposed reductions with voters prior to asking us to vote on establishing a new district and paying an additional tax.
As a former volunteer firefighter, I fully appreciate the need for a well-functioning 911 system. However, everything has a cost, and the case made to date by proponents of a new 911 district and its supporting tax rate remains incomplete and not fully convincing.
Mark Svendsen
Philomath (Oct. 16)