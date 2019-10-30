As a voter and taxpayer, it helps to be informed. In the case of Measure 2-124, it’s important to understand the cost/benefit ratio and know what actually needs to be measured.
When it comes to 911 response effectiveness, “dispatch time” is just part of the story. What really matters is the time it takes between making the initial call to when emergency personnel actually show up. This is known as “response time." This is the actual measure used almost universally around the country. Most response times average between five and 10 minutes with five to six minutes being the goal.
Other factors greatly affecting response time are police, fire, and EMT staffing levels as well as distance from deployed first responders to emergency location.
Therefore, the so-called “standard” (read “goal”) of getting to 90% of calls dispatched within a minute from around 71% is a small lever that barely registers above the noise level. Omitting total cost and not mentioning response time in the Voters' Pamphlet while alarming voters with cherry-picked numbers misleads. Median home assessments in Benton County are closer to $400,000, not $200,000 so actual cost is closer to $260 per homeowner, not $130.
Voters being asked to support such a measure should be given the necessary information to make an informed decision. This is not the case with 2-124 so I will be marking my ballot with a “no."
Ronald Paul
Corvallis (Oct. 22)