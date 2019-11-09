California wildfires once again blaze across the state and across the news. Nearly 200,000 people have been evacuated, and extremely dry, windy conditions continue. How often will Pacific Gas and Electric need to cut power in this unprecedented situation? There seems no end in sight. Our climate emergency is real.
Fortunately, momentum continues to build for carbon pricing. Prominent economists such as recent Nobel Prize winner William Nordhaus, and respected organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (Washington Post, Oct. 10) agree that a rising carbon fee will be critical in reducing worldwide carbon pollution.
Fortunately again, an effective and fair carbon pricing plan exists. The Bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, H.R. 763, now has 68 sponsors in the U.S. House of Representatives. Citizens’ Climate Lobby estimates H.R. 763 will reduce carbon emissions by 40% by 2031 and 90% by 2050. An increasing fee on carbon pollution will spur new investment in clean energy technology, and the money will be returned to individual households.
Please contact your U.S. House representatives and ask them to support and sponsor H.R. 763. Ask your U.S. senators to help sponsor similar legislation. For more detailed information, visit citizensclimatelobby.org.
Karen Jones
Corvallis (Oct. 28)