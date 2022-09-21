Letter: Carbon price sends a long-term signal

Masks worn at the outdoor farmers market on Sept. 10 weren’t just COVID-19 precautions — they provided us some protection against the hazardous wildfire smoke inundating the valley.

Corvallis skies were brownish-gray. The mountain community of Oakridge had just been evacuated. Emergency power shutoffs took place in some area counties.

Multiple fires continue to burn across the Pacific Northwest and California. Conditions remain tinder-dry, with the threat of new wildfires ever present. Climate change is here and now.

Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act by the U.S. Congress in August was a wonderful event — the biggest U.S. climate legislation ever! But let’s not rest on our laurels. We must act more quickly to curb carbon pollution by fossil fuels.

Pricing carbon, in addition to the energy and climate investments and incentives provided by the IRA, can speed up our progress. According to the Rhodium Group (“Pathways to Paris,” October 2021), “A carbon price can amplify the impact of clean energy incentives … and sends a long-term signal for investors to shift towards a net-zero economy.”

Please let your voice be heard. Contact your members of Congress and communicate your concern about climate change, thank them for their support of the Inflation Reduction Act, and urge them to support carbon pricing.

Karen Jones

Corvallis