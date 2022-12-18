Letter: Capitalistic greed was behind slavery

On Nov. 28 the paper ran an opinion piece, “Las Vegas Review-Journal: Bono surrenders to the mysterious ways of capitalism,” that claims the U.S. and its free market-oriented economic system has created wealth for its citizens, as entrepreneurs make money by providing things other people want.

It also quoted rock star Bono saying capitalism creates prosperity by allowing people to keep the fruit of their creativity and labor.

While this may be true, there is a darker side to capitalism. What followed 16th-century Dutch and British investors financing adventurers to look for spices and precious minerals around the world was four centuries of European colonization of Africa, Asia and the Americas.

Under the pretense of Christianizing or civilizing primitive “savages,” gunboats followed missionaries, with capitalistic entrepreneurs not far behind, enslaving native populations, ravaging their lands and stealing cultural treasures, making money by bringing Europeans what they wanted.

We know from our own history that capitalistic greed was behind slavery and overseas sweatshops, and if there is wealth, it has always been concentrated in a few, while the masses labor in overtime and fall behind in rents and loans.

Free markets sound like good competition, but it’s often on the backs of cheap labor and devastated natural resources. When Bono said globalization has brought more people out of poverty than any other -ism, I wish he would also acknowledge that it should be done only without human exploitation, something that capitalism does not have a good historical record of.

Chinh Le

Corvallis