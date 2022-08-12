Letter: Can Samaritan teach when to go to ER?

I recently took my husband to the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center emergency room.
While in the waiting room, I heard other patients talking about what they wanted to get checked out: One person had pain in their wrist, another just wanted a COVID test, another had a splinter (really!). Gee whiz! I wouldn’t step anywhere near an ER unless I thought I was really sick. What are people thinking?
Can Samaritan teach our community which problems need an ER and which problems can be seen by an urgent care or a regular doctor’s office?
Julia Smith
Corvallis