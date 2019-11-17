Inclusion Week will be celebrated around the world this week (November 18-22). The concept of inclusion has become an important element of sustaining healthy communities, workplaces and schools.
As I was driving to work this morning, I noticed a group of four to five girls in a circle and about 10 feet away another girl standing by herself (looking at her cellphone). Not knowing any background of the situation — the single girl could be in a lower grade, or preferred to catch up on social media, etc. — I thought that it sure would have been nice if the girls invited the one outside the circle to join them.
We, as adults, must constantly look for opportunities to create that awareness amongst our children. At the end it will be the small tokens that will make the difference resulting in more loving and safer schools.
Jaco Esterhuizen
Corvallis (Nov. 15)