Letter: Call or write your representatives

Have you noticed on the television, the most frequently run commercials are for pharmaceuticals and insurance?

What I’ve noticed is that the big push right now is for Medicare Advantage. I am 64½ and am being heavily solicited to buy Medicare Advantage. I was recently made aware that the reason I’m being asked to buy insurance from these companies is because Medicare Advantage is profitable. I used to believe I would go on Medicare and not have to pay. Wrong!

These insurance companies are the organizations that want to manage my health care. A third party, if you will. They’re selling their services as beneficial, but I’m relatively sure it’s a for-profit situation.

I honestly believe insurance companies and pharmaceutical companies have the best commercials and the best lobbyists in the whole of America for a reason. They’re still taking money from the American public and are hoping we don’t notice.

We need to speak up! Please take some time to call or write your representatives. Emails are a fast and easy way to contact them. They like to hear from their constituents.

The more noise we make, especially about the large profitability of insurance companies and pharmaceutical companies, the sooner we can get regulation. Quite frankly, these companies don’t want America to have public health.

We are paying crazy prices and getting poorer. There’s a reason for that. We need to push back on all the noise and distraction these industries are spouting.

Jonni Hudgens

Albany