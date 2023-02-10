What a delight to be greeted with the Feb. 2 front-page story (“Building, learning, helping”) of something good that is happening in our community.

It is nice to be inspired to compliment rather than complain. Thank you also to the newspaper for covering this story, and to Joanna Mann for her thoughtful reporting.

Especially heartening is that the perpetrators of this good deed of building and caring are young people — students from Crescent Valley High School. Teacher Adam Kirsch has paired his students with Unity Shelter in building microshelters for the homeless.

Mr. Kirsch is not the only teacher here — senior Daniel Marshall states, “You learn best when you’re teaching.” The students are passing on their skills to others coming up in the program.

Kudos to those who originated and supported this plan. High school students are learning trade skills and community engagement. Unity Shelter benefits with lower costs.

I wonder, could a similar program be opened up for unhoused people to also learn the carpentry skills that might lead to employment? A big thank-you to students Daniel Marshall, Owen Lepre, Maguire Dickerhoff and Sarah Marshall, who build and care and teach and plan for a positive future for our community.

Mishele Mennett

Corvallis