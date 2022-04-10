Letter: Build reserves of sensible leaders

I’ve been impressed by Helen Higgins ever since we worked together as volunteer moms in the Corvallis schools 20-some years ago. How exciting that she’s now running for our Board of Commissioners!

Other letter writers have described how Helen has enthusiastically led in efforts to make our community better. It’s critically important to encourage women like Helen to move into the political realm, and take an increasing role in defining the issues. Let’s take advantage of this opportunity to bring a strong woman into an elected position, to build our reserves of sensible, compassionate leaders ready to serve in the challenging times ahead.