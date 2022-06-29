Letter: Build a change for the most vulnerable

I am writing with deep concern for our growing community.

Corvallis is filled with diverse students, activists, professors and young families. Within the last few years, we have also welcomed 300 individuals who are settling into living in outdoor spaces on public land. With the 2021 Passing of Oregon House Bill 3115, taking up residence on public land is now lawful. I am outraged!

Outraged, as an individual with ample roof space over her head. Is HB 3115 the best solution to address an epidemic of homelessness? Our climate is made up of a Petri dish of mold spores. In our community, or in general, I would not want to sleep in a park at night, constantly soggy and eventually moldy.

I challenge the citizens of Corvallis to learn the national homeless housing model. How can Corvallis create a temporary supportive housing system built with dignity and respect for our houseless neighbors? Can we create a sustainable model that establishes rooftops for the marginalized? Through the efforts of our actions, we can change our community, and show our power comes from our actions and not from lip service, yard signs and murals that depict our acceptance.

I challenge our community’s top entities, for profit or not for profit, to rally their constituents, to help our community fund and build a change for the most vulnerable population in our community.

Ashley Mahan

Corvallis

