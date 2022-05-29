Letter: Buffalo is a result of GOP bigotry

The Wikipedia entry on the Oregon Republican Party lists it as a right-wing to far-right organization strongly committed to Trumpism.

The Oregon GOP’s own website shows that Wikipedia is being generous. Supporting most of its positions with the amorphous concept of “originalism,” the 15-page Oregon Republican Platform celebrates late 18th-century political, social, fiscal and religious and patriarchal bigotry and prejudice.

Perhaps that is why the pages of the paper seldom have statements by GOP officials about their positions on replacement theory, the Jan. 6th insurrection, etc. They are afraid to reveal what they really believe.

The recent tragedy in Buffalo is the direct result of GOP bigotry. It reminded me of the GOP wackos who drove long distance to shoot up or burn down the Comet Ping Pong restaurant in Washington, D.C. (alleged home of Pizzagate).

In a world where there is more physical proof (hair samplings, “photos,” videos, etc.) of Sasquatch than proof of the existence of numerous highly admired religious figures, members of the GOP more readily accept the accusation that Tom Hanks is involved in child trafficking than Matt Gaetz is, or that Donald Trump is not a sexual predator, even though he admitted it with a smile on “The Howard Stern Show.”

Unfortunately, one must conclude that GOP candidates one could support are nonexistent. Their moral compass is pointed directly at Mar-a-Lago, slurping up the latest drivel coming from the mouth of their fascist messiah.

Michael Coolen

Corvallis

