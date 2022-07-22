Letter: Bring them the real facts, and beer

My letter in the June 24 edition (“We need to ring bell, really loud”) decrying Congress’ history of inaction on gun control was submitted 22 days earlier, nine days after the shooting in Texas, but appeared one day after Congress passed a bipartisan gun control bill.

Great timing, GT! Got me! Touché! The bill addressed my concern and the mantra by Uvalde’s grieving families that Congress do something.

Some will be furious, some disappointed, but many will appreciate that a bipartisan cooperative event actually took place in our Senate in response to an outcry for some sign our representatives actually represent! Republican Sen. John Cornyn and Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy led negotiations. With a vote of 65 to 33 followed by a visible celebration by members across aisles, something was done. How refreshing. A good start.

Combine that with the parade of Republican witnesses appearing at the congressional hearings and telling the truth, especially the three leaders from the Justice Department; there is hope.

“I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis. The great point is to bring them the real facts, and beer.” — Abraham Lincoln

Yikes, this just in: two major regressive rulings by the Supreme Court. Combined, they say something like, “If we allow more cars on the road, and put women in the backseat where they belong, there will be fewer collisions!"

“Beware of the tyranny of the minority!” — Latin proverb

Wayne Spletstoser

Shedd