Letter: Bring Crankshaft back to the comics

Along with all of the other complaints, bring back Crankshaft to the comic section. It was a smart cranky strip that beats the stupidity of some of the other comics you have chosen to keep, if you had a choice at all.

Patricia Heublein

Corvallis

