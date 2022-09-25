Letter: Bring back writer's favorite comics

I have subscribed to “your” paper for many years. I have watched “your” paper go from center left to extreme left. I enjoy national news, sports and the comics.
Your last change to the comics is what has me writing this letter. You have removed two of my favorite cartoons, Crankshaft and Blondie, and replaced them with very politically correct cartoons for 3-year-olds. If you wish to keep me a subscriber you need to take a good long look at the way you are going and get my favorite cartoons back!
Nick Heineck
Lebanon