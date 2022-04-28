Letter: Bring back late fees at library

Re: “Albany Public Library ends late book fees” (April 16). I am disappointed that the Albany City Council has elected to terminate library late fees.

The fabric of our democracy was woven together with sets of rules and laws with penalties when they are not obeyed. Pretty simple. Those penalties were put in place as tools to encourage obedience.

The penalty for parking in front of a fire hydrant was put in place for obvious reasons. The city even paints the curb yellow in front of fire hydrants as a reminder that there is a law against parking there.

Library late fees are also a tool. Parents can use this tool to teach their children to return library books on time. The way it sounds, people can take items from the Albany library and never return them, as long as they elect not to renew their library privileges. Probably not the best thing to teach our children.

I take issue with the idea of late fees as “a barrier to entry.” This presupposes patrons will not return items on time. There is simply no barrier to entry when items are returned in a timely fashion.

New York and Los Angeles have ended library late fees. Well, duh. Just another great example of the excellent way those cities are run. As for me, I don’t want Albany to be another New York or Los Angeles.

Please bring back this learning tool to help teach our young citizens to obey the rules.

Mike Martin

Albany

