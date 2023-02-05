The deep-state propaganda piece by Dean Baker (“Biden has earned a solid ‘A’ halfway through term,” Jan. 21) deserves more rejections by rational readers than my modest one.

No president since Calvin Coolidge has earned a solid “A.” They all found a way to increase the power of the central government at the expense of states’ rights, anchored in the Constitution by the 10th Amendment. Every one has sworn to defend that glorious document by oath of office, and often broke it on the first day in office.

Biden has earned a “D-minus” so far and risks an “F” if he starts a war.

His first day in office prepared us for things to come. An anti-Trump tantrum got rid of our protected border, which the president is in charge of by legislation.

Foreign policy has been equally managed by his miserable retreat from Afghanistan. But worse are his and his sophomoric cabinet’s measures, described as successes in Mr. Baker’s piece.

None of them can be characterized as other than vote-rewarding and -buying with borrowed trillions, resulting in our highest inflation in 40 years. That’s the way the people pay for such ludicrous schemes as forgiving student loans, carefully tailored for favored constituents.

Will the academia ever be measured by the results of its output? Not with chief executives like Biden and a cabinet of members who never met a private payroll. It is all free bread and circuses in the form of the media propaganda, such as Biden’s “A.”

H.R. Richner

Albany