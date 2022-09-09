Letter: Both countries will make border safer

At the community church service in the park on Sept. 4 (represented by six Christian churches), some words in the “Created to be One” music struck a chord in my heart: “Abandoning community and building walls to isolate our fears.”

This reminded me of remarks made by President Biden and President Lopez Obrador of Mexico at their meeting on July 12. In summary, they are going to commit to work together, addressing the immigration issue. Specifically, both our countries agreed to invest on major projects at the ports of entry to make the border safer and more efficient. Mainly this would be to enhance law enforcement cooperation between both our countries.

A very important critical point is Mexico’s accelerating its efforts to disrupt the trafficking of immigrants and targeting human smugglers who traffic in people, drugs and weapons. This will include both our two countries investing in personnel throughout Latin America to disrupt the trafficking and drug smuggling.

Working together in a partnership — instead of our previous president’s telling the Mexico president, “We are going to build a wall, and you are going to pay for it” — is a humanitarian approach to controlling the immigration issue instead of isolating us from our neighbors. As J. Krishnamurti has stated, “When you separate yourself by belief, by nationality, by tradition, it breeds violence.”

Fred E. Shaub

Corvallis