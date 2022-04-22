Letter: Blaming all of our woes on the left

Art Hall, in his April 14 letter (“Left is soon to cost us freedom”), asks, “What is happening to America?”

He then blames all our woes on the left and diminishing of our “shared culture of faith.”

I can agree some threats to liberty come from the left’s position on such things as the Second Amendment.

Faith, by definition, is belief in something based on no provable scientific facts, the belief in something one cannot see, smell, taste, touch or hear. All religion is based on faith. That can be a good thing.

But it’s not something rational people would use on which to base decisions about science or politics. Our Founding Fathers understood this, hence the separation of church and state. No rational Christian could know the teachings of Christ and the history of Trump’s actions and still support Trump.

Hall complains, “We are drifting toward government dependency.” This oligarchy, masquerading as capitalism, where the lion’s share of the profits lands in the pockets of the 1% at the expense of the working class, encourages movement toward socialism.

I would remind Mr. Hall it was not the left that sponsored a violent coup for the purpose of overturning a legal, democratic election. It is not the left sponsoring state-level gag orders in violation of freedom of speech. It is not the left that wishes to deny women sovereignty over their own bodies. It is not the left that has stacked the courts with jurors of questionable moral standards.

Frank Lathen

Lebanon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0