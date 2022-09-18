 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Big disappointment in these changes

A big chunk of the comics that I like is no longer there, the TV guide is gone and it looks like Dear Abby is replaced.

Sorry to say it, but I’m not going to renew my subscription. Big disappointment in these changes.

Dianne Nelson

Albany

