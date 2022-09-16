Letter: Biden's bill will increase inflation

In his letter “Let’s insist on quality of life” published Sept. 9, Mark Weiss writes “No president has created the problem of inflation,” and blames inflation on price-gouging by corporations.

It is obvious that Mr. Weiss is ignorant of simple economics. Any form of adding money to the economy can increase inflation, including Mr. Biden’s profligate spending.

To quote Thomas Sowell in his book “Basic Economics,” page 345: “Inflation is a general rise in prices. When people have more money, they tend to spend more. Without a corresponding increase in the volume of output, the prices of existing output simply rise. Whatever the money consists of … more of it in the national economy means higher prices.”

So there you have it: There might be some price-gouging by businesses, but most price increases are due to natural economic process, including government spending. Mr. Biden’s latest $400 billion bill that he ridiculously calls the Inflation Reduction Act will only increase inflation, not decrease it, a bad joke for consumers.

So rather than berating corporations for high prices, as Mr. Weiss suggests, ask your government to quit spending like drunken sailors, and read your econ book.

Jay Burreson

Corvallis