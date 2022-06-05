Letter: Bible doesn't say when life begins

The Roe v. Wade leak is creating quite a firestorm of opinions.

And that is all they are: opinions. There is little fact available in this discussion. Those who claim God’s power on their side are manipulative, trying to amplify their own inadequate power.

There’s a beating heart at about six weeks’ gestation, but really! Earthworms have a beating heart, a complete circulatory system, and a functioning brain and nervous system. Does that make them “human” with a soul?

None of us can be really sure when human life begins. If we examine ourselves carefully, we must admit we can’t be certain at which point in a fetus’ development God instills a soul. There’s no biblical reference to when life begins in pregnancy.

Even if there were, no person has the right to force on another person their opinion of when life begins. As a confirmed Anabaptist, I believe the church must be separate from the state, and I watch with concern the apparent attempts by overly religious groups to litigate state policies to coincide with their religious beliefs.

Too many states disregard exemptions for the life of the mother, rape, incest, etc., as if women are second-class citizens with lesser rights than either child or husband.

A woman’s life matters every bit as much as a baby’s life. Women are more than child-bearers; they’re sentient beings with equal rights. If a man bore babies, would we see such callous indifference to his life or mental/emotional health?

June Forsyth Kenagy

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0