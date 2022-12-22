Letter: Beware the Outrage Industrial Complex

Recently, shock jock Howard Stern offered his two pence on the Netflix documentary on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A swine who has publicly whined for decades, Stern showed no compassion for the experiences of a couple whose lives (and mum) have been destroyed by tabloid news and paparazzi. Stern’s “outrage” was another example of what has long been called the Outrage Industrial Complex.

Taking their name from a photographer named Paparrazo in the film "La Dolce Vita," the paparazzi are not photojournalists. They are avaricious vultures.

A personal experience with them occurred in 2006 in New York. Julia Roberts was starring in a play on Broadway, and my teenaged son was waiting to get an autograph.

He was shoved aside by paps in black leather shouting and holding out photos to be autographed, so they could sell them on eBay. Ms. Roberts came over to my son, who handed her flowers. She graciously signed his “I (heart) NY)” baseball cap (she’s a lefty, by the way), wished everybody a happy Easter, then disappeared into her limo. A class act.

We all support the Outrage Industrial Complex every day. Whether it’s the tabloids such as the National Enquirer near the cash register, or the talking heads on MSNBC, FOX, CNN, etc., Americans seem addicted to the adrenaline and cortisol created by breaking news reports whose primary purpose is to generate advertising income.

Stern’s “outrage” reminded me to be more cognizant of the influence of the OIC in my own life.

Michael Coolen

Corvallis