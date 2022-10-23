 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Betsy Johnson wolf in sheep's clothing

  • 0
Letters Stock

Despite her clever, folksy TV ads, Betsy Johnson is not the gubernatorial candidate who will serve the most people in Oregon.

A wolf in sheep’s clothing, she claims that she will represent all the people of Oregon, but her voting record in the Legislature says otherwise. Nearly every time a single Democrat voted with all Republicans on bills concerning environmental protection, gun safety or workers’ rights, that Democrat was Betsy Johnson. On those issues, a vote for Betsy Johnson is nearly as bad as a vote for Christine Drazen.

Ella May Wulff

Philomath

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News