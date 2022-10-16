 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Betsy is beholden only to Phil Knight

Betsy Johnson proudly claims she will not be beholden to either the Republicans or the Democrats if elected governor.

And she is correct. After accepting $3.75 million from him, Betsy is beholden only to Phil Knight.

Tanya Shively

Corvallis

 

