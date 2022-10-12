Letter: Ben Watts supports Oregon's families

Ben Watts is the leader we need representing us in Oregon House District 15.

He recognizes the challenges our communities face, and will do all he can to improve quality of life for Oregonians.

As a proud father, Ben understands the importance of meeting the needs of children. With as many as one in seven children in Oregon suffering from food insecurity, addressing this problem is one of Ben’s highest priorities.

To keep children safe, we must support families. Ben understands the struggles families face and will work to make housing more affordable and to increase the minimum wage — important steps in keeping families strong.

Ben supports full access to women’s reproductive health care, including safe abortion services when necessary.

Ben is a South Albany High School graduate and serves on the Greater Albany Public Schools Budget Committee. He is committed to supporting our public education system.

Ben is a U.S. Army veteran, deployed to Iraq in 2004. The existence of our large unhoused population, especially those who are veterans, is heartbreaking and shameful. Ben knows this complex problem requires a multifaceted approach and is committed to doing what’s necessary to provide sustainable, compassionate solutions.

Addressing the health of our planet and the threat of natural disasters such as wildfires are top priorities for Ben, as they should be for all of us. He will work to carefully move the state to renewable energy sources.

We need new leadership to support Oregon’s hardworking families, and Ben Watts is that person!

Susan Leonard

Albany