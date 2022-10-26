Letter: Ben Watts is the ideal candidate

Ben Watts is the strong and talented leader Oregon House District 15 needs to represent their interests.

One of Ben’s main objectives is to find a solution to the state’s food insecurity problem, affecting up to one in every seven children in Oregon.

Ben has compassion for the difficulties that families endure. Therefore, he is dedicated to fighting to increase the minimum wage and lower housing costs, which are crucial in preserving the well-being of families.

Ben is devoted to helping the state in a gradual shift to the usage of renewable energy sources and places a high value on reducing our impact on the environment and the risk of natural disasters such as wildfires.

As a U.S. Army Veteran, Ben finds the high number of houseless populations, especially among veterans, troubling. Ben is dedicated to doing what is necessary to offer thoughtful and lasting answers to this challenging issue, which he knows calls for a strategy that considers all points of view.

Ben supports a person’s choice in areas of reproductive health and believes we should have unfettered access to safe reproductive healthcare options.

As a current Greater Albany Public Schools Budget Committee member, Ben is committed to supporting our public education system. As a parent, this is a strong point for any political candidate I will vote for this November.

Ben Watts is the ideal candidate to offer new leadership so that we can help Oregon’s hard-working families, protect reproductive rights and protect our environment for future generations.

Krystal Overvig

Lebanon