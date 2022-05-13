Letter: Before voting, see what candidates do

There is much we can do and much we can stop doing to reduce our carbon emissions.

This human-caused climate crisis requires all humans to be aware of their impact on our atmosphere. Move in the better directions of driving and flying less; multipurpose your trips; slow down; carpool or use public transportation; bike; walk; enjoy places closer to home; no idling cars and trucks; protect and plant trees; buy less stuff; boycott cryptocurrency; and vote for someone with integrity and solutions, such as John Selker or Doyle Canning.

The cryptocurrency/dark money-backed Congressional candidate Val Hoyle voted to support fracked gas pipelines across 200 miles of Oregon, which would have been an extreme climate disaster. Look beyond what people say, and see what they do, before turning in your ballot.

Kathy Miller

Corvallis

