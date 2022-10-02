Letter: Be sure to vote against Measure 111

In November, Oregonians will vote on Measure 111, which would make health care a constitutional right. I have written several letters showing that the collectivist backers of this measure are trying to tyrannically and illegitimately impose their will upon dissenters who want no part of their universal or single-payer health care system.

I will now also show that their system would actually be more costly and less effective than the primarily free market system that we should instead be moving toward.

There are obvious reasons why collectivists cannot deliver on their utopian promises. Compared to government-run systems, free markets deliver products and services of higher quality at lower cost. Health care is no exception. Bureaucrats spend other people’s money, so they don’t care about costs. They spend that money on other people, so they don’t care about quality. Without the price mechanism of the market, they can’t get resources to the right places even with the best of intentions.

We have a good example of a single-payer system: the Veterans Health Administration. The VHA is inefficient, bureaucratic and often deadly due to inordinate delays. Some veterans have had to wait an average of 115 days for an initial appointment. VA bureaucrats have perpetrated heinous coverups.

Two-thirds of vets don’t use the VA, and those who do use it only use it for about a quarter of their care. Those who can afford alternatives do not use the VA.

A government-run system is incapable of consistently good results. Vote rationally; vote against Measure 111!

Richard Hirschi

Albany