Letter: Be alert on roads during school year

We know fall has arrived in Corvallis as the mornings are cooler and leaves are beginning to fall, mostly we notice the added traffic and bicyclists as the OSU students have arrived in full force.

Living in Corvallis we are used to this a the ebb and flow of the students in spring and fall. Many things are great about OSU students: they bring a young vibe to Corvallis, an influx of cash for businesses, most of the college students can be a joy to get to know.

A few things are not so great — more traffic, more drunk drivers and don't even try to enjoy the great restaurants on Monroe or even find a parking place downtown if you arrive after 5:30!

Yesterday (Sept. 22), I had an experience that reminds me how careful we must be when on the roads during the school year. Driving north between Circle Boulevard and Highland, I was passed by a car going very fast. In the very next moment a bicyclist was crossing, in the Highland crosswalk, against the light. A car traveling on Highland and crossing the intersection came within inches of hitting the cyclist, who was not wearing a helmet.

The driver slammed on the brakes, narrowly avoiding hitting the bicycle. The bicyclist kept peddling along. Were these college students, I cannot be certain, and yet we know who would have gotten the bad press had the cyclist been hit by the car.

Janie Peery

Corvallis