Letter: Bans on abortion suppress rights

These moves to legislate bans on abortion are just more acts of suppression of women’s rights.

We already have enough people incarcerated for petty crimes. Almost a million abortions were made last year alone. Isn’t this going to potentially dramatically add to the already overcrowded penal system? Wouldn’t it be better to provide women who have an unwanted pregnancy with better options? Our treatment of this problem has actually regressed.

Stop treating these women like social outcasts. If you think this is an issue of the miracle of life, treat it like that.

Give these women the degree of self-worth they are entitled to, and give them the morale and physical support they need. Adoption has always been an option. Decent prenatal care would be nice. Attacking them as monsters and baby-killers can only make worse the mental trauma of dealing with the decision of whether to go full term.

These abortion bans are just another way of saying, “You have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, but your uterus belongs to the government.”

Thomas Binker

Corvallis

