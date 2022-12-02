Letter: Band-Aids aren't in group's vocabulary

As those who routinely interact with and serve our neighbors who live without the benefit of traditional housing, we take exception to John Brenan’s letter “The problem rises to surface again” (Nov. 9).

We must disagree when he insists that assistance programs, managed camps and microshelters are neither “effective” nor “solve the individual’s problems … only perpetuating the cycle (of homelessness).”

Contrary to Mr. Brenan’s contention, providing safe housing is, usually, a vital initial step toward restoring stability to lives tossed about by the chaos of circumstance. Indeed, this is the successful starting point of the well-established and data-driven Housing First model. There is ample evidence and research to support this framework, in our own community and around the country.

Unity Shelter’s microshelter program (SafePlace) provides stable, transitional housing with wraparound support services including access to mental health resources, and support for obtaining (and keeping) employment and housing.

Far from being a modern-day refugee camp, SafePlace sites are supported spaces of community that approach the crisis of generational and extreme poverty in a transformational way. On average, a microshelter resident spends six and a half months in our program before transitioning to more permanent housing.

We are proud of the opportunity we have to engage our most vulnerable community members in holistic models of care and connection. Unity Shelter is not interested in easy solutions, or “covering up the problem for a short period of time;” Band-Aids simply aren’t in our vocabulary.

The Rev. Jennifer L. Butler, the Unity Shelter Board of Directors and the SafePlace Steering Committee

Corvallis