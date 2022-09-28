Letter: Bad things happen when Penny writes

Every time Penny Rosenberg appears on the front page, bad things happen.
And so it was today (Sept. 12, "Changes coming to comics and more").
Tom Hartsook
Corvallis
So is anyone following the Linn County Sheriff’s race? I would just like to make an observation and then ask you to Google the two candidates.…
Re: “Dems hinging hopes on abortion,” Sept. 21; So true, because there’s not much else they can credibly run on. And in Oregon the abortion is…
What have the execs at Lee Enterprises done to our advice, comics and puzzles pages?
Albany is a changing community, and with change comes opportunities for leadership to meet the needs of the city — leadership that sees a holi…
I am one of your subscribers who went from paper to digital long ago. Tired of finding them in the bushes, etc., and soaked through from rain.…
We members of the Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates believe that affordable, equitable and easily accessible health care is a basic human need,…
As a longtime Oregonian, Oregon State University alumnus and lover of America, I want to apologize to Dr. Murthy for the Sept. 16 letter (“We …
“We can’t solve problems by using the same kind of thinking we used when we created them.” — Albert Einstein
Really?!? You used a whole page in the front section of today's paper (Monday, Sept. 19) to show color pictures of the latest OSU football gam…
