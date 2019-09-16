As someone who suffers from PTSD and chronic pain, I strongly advocate the use of THC as it helps me significantly more than any traditional medicine has.
Please join me in the movement to federally legalize marijuana so it can be researched and everyone will have the right to self-medicate without fear of retribution from our government. THC is good medicine. The prohibitions by the federal government are not.
Elizabeth Hooper
Corvallis (Sept. 7)