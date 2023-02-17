I found the sentence “All babies — rich or poor — of any color start out with the same little empty brain” (“Democrats, unions control education,” Jim Lindsay, Jan. 1) disturbing.

No, no! First, babies do not start out with little empty brains. Brain development starts three weeks after conception; at birth, most of our 100 billion brain cells are already present, these neurons now rapidly connecting together through adolescence to bring our cognitive functions to maturity.

Second, no two babies start out with the same brain. Genetic imprints play a role, but neuroscientists have also determined that our human brains, especially fetal brains, are highly susceptible to environmental pollutants such as lead and other contaminants; chemicals cross the placenta and enter the brain of the fetus — among them, maternal stress hormones that can adversely influence the growth and function of developing neurons.

It should be no surprise, then, if many scientific studies have concluded that some determinants of individual health are already at play before a child’s birth.

Examples: neuroimaging studies finding subtle fetal brain changes in children who later develop autism; longitudinal population studies correlating poor adult health and achievements with exposure to adverse fetal and childhood exposures, such as maternal stressor events and environmental factors associated with poverty.

Providing nurture and good education early in childhood is important, and so is prenatal care. Vigorous discussions about affirmative action should continue, but not starting with the notion that all babies, rich or poor, have the same little empty brain.

Chinh Le

Corvallis