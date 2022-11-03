Letter: Astute readers will vote for Roen Hogg

According to the paper’s editors, Roen Hogg is the “most experienced of the candidates (for mayor) and he’s retired, so he can fully devote himself to the position.”

Yet they’re endorsing Charles Maughan because he’s “the most progressive option … and therefore the person who best represents Corvallis” (“Editorial: Our endorsement for Corvallis mayor,” Oct. 23).

Huh? The real explanation for this puzzling decision is lower down: “Maughan was employed by Mid-Valley Media more than a decade ago and two of our editorial board members were his co-workers.”

The real joke is now the editorial page. For shame, you charlatans! Astute readers will join me in voting Roen Hogg for mayor.

Elaine Cull

Corvallis