Letter: Asking for votes to reelect Pat Malone

Why I’m voting for Pat Malone:

I lived in the county near Lewisburg for more than 20 years.

While I now reside in the city, my past experience has helped me realize the essential differences between county and city government and culture.

It is easy to see that Pat Malone possesses clear insight into the broad, regional aspects of county mandates. He comprehends the importance of managing natural resources; supporting agriculture, farming and ranching; ensuring that territorial freight and transportation systems are functioning; protecting our watersheds and airsheds; championing public health and safety; sustaining the environment; and keeping our rural economic engines running.

Pat is a Kings Valley resident, business owner-operator of a Christmas tree farm, a fifth-generation Oregonian and a civic lionheart who tirelessly volunteered on numerous county committees. He is well grounded in his understanding and practice of land stewardship, conservancy and environmental protection.

He is genuinely connected to our rural communities, livelihoods and specific needs. His work to resolve rural issues of homelessness, housing and mental health have earned him my deep respect and trust.

Reelecting Pat ensures vital rural outreach and representation, and retains our balance and inclusiveness on the board of commissioners.

I ask for your vote to reelect Pat Malone.

Jan Napack

Corvallis

