Letter: Ask politicians to urge carbon action

This week, for the first time ever, I canceled a camping trip due to triple-digit temperatures in Central Oregon.

In the big picture, this is a minor inconvenience when compared to the droughts, fires and heat domes happening in the U.S. and around the world. Yet, for many lawmakers, it seems that their attention is focused on gas prices and inflation.

No doubt, gas prices and inflation are serious concerns that have negatively impacted household budgets, but these immediate economic concerns will eventually fade into history.

In contrast, climate-driven extreme weather events are a long-term, centurylong challenge made worse by the heat-trapping emissions warming our planet. These weather events accelerate inflation. Just consider how droughts and floods have reduced crop yields around the world, reducing food supplies, increasing food prices and threatening food security.

The effects of climate change are too costly to ignore. A carbon price tied to a carbon cash-back is a sound policy to propel new green technologies while providing a monthly cash payment to households. This is a long-term policy to meet the long-term challenge of climate change.

Please call or email Sen. Merkley, Sen. Wyden and Rep. DeFazio to urge all possible actions to reduce carbon emissions. Thank you.

