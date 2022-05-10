Letter: Ask council to put staff into budget

The Majestic Theatre is part of our family.

Since our daughter first appeared on the Majestic’s stage as a 6-year-old in “The Jungle Book,” the passion, creativity and energy of the performers, directors, staff and volunteers has amazed and sustained us. When school, social and in-person events were impossible during COVID-19, we came together as a community to support each other and perform.

Now that the spotlights again shine on the Majestic’s stage, we find they may be dimmed and even extinguished.

This year alone, our family has volunteered hundreds of hours to support the performing arts at the Majestic. Yet part-time staff and volunteer burnout is very real and now even more likely as a request for additional full-time staff has been rejected. We ask that the Corvallis community support us in asking that the Corvallis City Council’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget include two full-time production staff positions.

This makes financial sense too. Without additional staff, productions will be cut, impacting the Majestic’s revenues and requiring a higher future subsidy from the council.

We like to say “Together we are Majestic.” Please help us keep that a reality.

Michael Harte

Corvallis

