I thought people might want to know how Measure 114 with its new gun controls is doing.

The papers say 114 was blocked by a judge who believes that 114 was against both the Constitution of the United States and the Oregon Constitution.

The latest I read is Oregon’s assistant attorney general has taken it to the Oregon Supreme Court to overturn the blocking. While 114 should never have been allowed on the ballot because it was multi-issue, now that 50.7% of those who voted passed it, there is a good chance it will take effect.

When it does, it will take a $65 permit (tax) to buy a $50 shotgun. You must receive safety training before you buy any gun, so you will have to pay a tax to be trained. My guess is, because the trainer needs insurance, guns, ammo, employees and a facility to train people, that it’s going to cost you about $400 to do a good job. It’s another tax.

No matter what it costs, the minorities and the poor can no longer afford to buy a gun to protect their families and the place they live. Under Oregon law, nobody can legally borrow a gun, so as crime escalates and police funds are cut, then you are on your own.

Folks in Portland will suffer the most, as Portland lets the criminals run free and cuts police funding. Elections have consequences, and those who voted for 114 will witness the outcome.

James Farmer

Albany