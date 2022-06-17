Letter: 'Arms' doesn't mean what it did in 1789

Why do we allow our politicians to be so openly permissive on guns?

I get the desire to hunt and to protect yourself and your family, but we make it way too easy to buy massively lethal weapons with no accountability or training, and with little relevance to hunting or self-protection.

We take plenty of precautions elsewhere. No one argues that car insurance and drivers’ licenses will put an end to traffic accidents and deaths, but we require them anyway to promote public safety.

We monitor the water we drink, the food we eat and the air we breathe. Pollution still happens and some people die from contamination, but at least we take steps to protect public health.

We require lawyers, engineers and doctors to have professional licenses and to pass review by their peers. Incompetence still exists, but we take steps to address it.

Yes, when it comes to guns, we have the Second Amendment. But our rights are not absolute, and “arms” does not mean what it did in 1789. We have allowed our government to be hijacked like a plane and taken to the gun lobby’s paradise island. The hijackers need to be turned out of office.

Nick Houtman

Corvallis

