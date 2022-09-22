Letter: Argument in support of measure 111

We members of the Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates believe that affordable, equitable and easily accessible health care is a basic human need, not a marketable commodity.

Twenty-four countries in the world have universal/single-payer health care. All spend less per capita on health care, and all have better health outcomes than the U.S. By contrast, U.S. health care expenses are about twice that of universal coverage countries.

We in Oregon have a history of social innovations, including opening the beaches to the public and putting a cost on beverage bottles. These innovations were considered controversial at first but now receive widespread support. Ready access to health care for all Oregon residents should be on the list of these innovative policies.

We hope that this amendment will give Oregonians an impetus to create a system that will guarantee access to high-quality, comprehensive health care, free from linkages to job, spouse, geographic location, income, race, gender identity, or age, and free from the constraints of private (commercial) health insurance. We urge Oregonians to insist on such an improved system regardless of how they vote on Measure 111.

This letter was unanimously approved by the board of Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates.

Mark Weiss, Chair of Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates

Corvallis