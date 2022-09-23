Letter: Are you trying to kill the print edition?

If you are trying to kill the print edition of the paper, you are making great progress.

Three things essential to a local paper are: reporting of local news (including sports), letters to the editor and a good comics section. So far, local news reporting is much diminished, you aren’t even publishing letters to the editor every day, and now adding insult to injury, you have replaced a full page of good comics with a mere half-page of mostly lame ones, some not even well drawn. Many of the replacement Sunday comics also are pathetic.

I do NOT read the paper online. I look forward to thoroughly digesting the newspaper at the breakfast (or maybe lunch) table, with the comics page a treat saved for last. Why should I continue to pay a hefty price for a newspaper that is worth less and less to me?

If you want to keep this subscriber, bring back the full page of comics you just eliminated, though you are welcome to substitute “Frank & Ernest” and “Jump Start” for the two graphic soap operas that were out of place in the otherwise eclectic original collection of truly clever entertainment. For the record, my favorites are “Crankshaft” and “Phoebe and Her Unicorn” (who never speaks in contractions).

Ella May Wulff

Philomath