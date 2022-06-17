Letter: AR-15s aren't military rifles

Wayne Spletstoser wrote, “We need to give our kids a chance” (“As I See It,” June 9).

Again, Mr. Spletstoser uses the newspaper to advance talking points put out by the Democratic Party. He gets it wrong.

AR-15 rifles are not military killing rifles. These rifles were and are made for citizens hoping to protect themselves and their families. The rifles are designed to look deadly and to scare the living wits out of any would-be rapist, killer or thief who climbs in your window or busts down your front door.

The plug in an automatic or pump shotgun that Spletstoser purchased as a 16-year-old easily can be removed by a sixth-grader. The simple taking out of the plug allows the shooter to be able to shoot five shots before reloading, which will take about five seconds.

In Uvalde, if the shooter had used a shotgun, he could have shot multiple children with each trigger pull. A shotgun and a hunting vest full of shotgun shells would have done more damage more quickly than the rifle he used.

Unwittingly, Mr. Spletstoser has made the point the National Rifle Association has been making for years. Spletstoser with his shotgun could have shot up the schoolhouse but didn’t because at 16 he was a law-abiding citizen. The Uvalde shooter shot up the schoolhouse because he wasn’t a law-abiding citizen. The type of gun had nothing to do with it.

Jim Lindsay

Corvallis

