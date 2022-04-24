Letter: April 26 deadline to register to vote

Help others by researching candidates.

Here I’ll explain why I hope you will read nonpartisan sources about May 17 primary candidates and then vote.

People have various predictions about the world’s future: Some predict a happy future world, some predict a bleak future world, and some think that the world’s future has yet to be determined. But regardless of our predictions, can anyone deny that many people are better off today thanks to individuals in former generations who paid attention to issues and candidates? If you and I pay attention to today’s elections, we can help some people.

Take back your power from the moneyed interests that pay for candidate ads by learning about candidates from sources such as Ballotpedia, Vote Smart and OpenSecrets. Even if you don’t select a candidate for every office, you can at least vote for some offices.

Of course, reading these nonpartisan candidate sources does not answer all questions. We all need to read various news sources to help us decide what we want in a candidate (which I might address in another letter to the editor).

Voting in primary elections gives you a wider selection of candidates than voting only in the final election. Register by April 26 with the party you prefer.

Cobie deLespinasse

Corvallis

