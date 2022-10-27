 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Appreciates Roen's kindness, integrity

I support Roen Hogg for mayor of Corvallis.

He knows Corvallis well, cares about this community and is running for mayor to help keep Corvallis a great place to live, work and raise a family.

When Roen was on the Corvallis City Council, he was easily available and readily responsive, and always listened to concerns before responding. I appreciated his intelligence, thoughtfulness, kindness and integrity.

The mayor of Corvallis will devote a significant amount of time and energy to the position with little reward beyond the satisfaction of a job well done and the gratitude of constituents. I appreciate that Roen has stepped forward to run for mayor of Corvallis, and I thank him in advance for the good work I know he will do.

Mavis Tuten

Corvallis

 

